North Hollywood couple goes missing after planned trip to Big Sur

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and Brian Fernandez are seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding a man and woman who have been missing for nearly a week after leaving for a trip to Big Sur.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, both of North Hollywood, were last seen Dec. 23 as they departed for a planned weekend excursion to California's central coast, the LAPD said in a statement. They had been expected to return on Christmas Day.

"They couple's families have not heard from them and (are) concerned about their welfare," the news release said.

Gonzalez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Fernandez is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic four-door with California license plate No. 5VUD295.

Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Palmer of the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.
