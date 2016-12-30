North Hollywood couple goes missing after planned trip to Big Sur

Los Angeles police on Thursday asked for the public's help in finding a man and woman who have been missing for nearly a week after leaving for a trip to Big Sur.Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, both of North Hollywood, were last seen Dec. 23 as they departed for a planned weekend excursion to California's central coast, the LAPD said in a statement. They had been expected to return on Christmas Day."They couple's families have not heard from them and (are) concerned about their welfare," the news release said.Gonzalez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.Fernandez is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic four-door with California license plate No. 5VUD295.Anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Palmer of the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.