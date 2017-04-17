SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --Students at North Park Elementary School are returning to school on Monday exactly one week after a special needs teacher and her student were shot to death in a classroom.
The San Bernardino school will see police patrols, tighter security and additional support staff.
Starting this week, visitors will only be allowed on campus once they're buzzed in through a new video-monitoring system at the secretary's desk, where staff can question the visitor to determine whether to grant access.
In addition to the buzzer, North Park installed a system that will enable officials to take photos of visitors and then print out an ID badge.
North Park has been closed since April 10, when Cedric Anderson walked into the classroom of his estranged wife Karen Smith and opened fire, killing her and 8-year-old student Jonathan Martinez.
Anderson then fatally shot himself.
Nine-year-old student Nolan Brandy was also wounded in the shooting but survived. He was released from the hospital on Friday.
Classroom B-1, where the shooting took place, has been sealed off. Many of the students from Smith's class will be moved to a new room, C-1, and they already know their new teacher.
Students returning to school will be greeted by thousands of unexpected furry friends. A Cal State San Bernardino worker, Stacy Brooks, collected 3,000 teddy bears through a toy drive to help students heal.