NEWS

North Park Elementary School resumes classes one week after deadly shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students at North Park Elementary School are returning to school on Monday exactly one week after a special needs teacher and her student were shot to death in a classroom. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Students at North Park Elementary School are returning to school on Monday exactly one week after a special needs teacher and her student were shot to death in a classroom.

The San Bernardino school will see police patrols, tighter security and additional support staff.

Starting this week, visitors will only be allowed on campus once they're buzzed in through a new video-monitoring system at the secretary's desk, where staff can question the visitor to determine whether to grant access.

MORE: San Bernardino school shooting 911 audio released

In addition to the buzzer, North Park installed a system that will enable officials to take photos of visitors and then print out an ID badge.

North Park has been closed since April 10, when Cedric Anderson walked into the classroom of his estranged wife Karen Smith and opened fire, killing her and 8-year-old student Jonathan Martinez.

EMBED More News Videos

The family of slain 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez shared photos of the young student.


Anderson then fatally shot himself.

Nine-year-old student Nolan Brandy was also wounded in the shooting but survived. He was released from the hospital on Friday.

MORE: Wife left San Bernardino gunman after he showed 'other side'

Classroom B-1, where the shooting took place, has been sealed off. Many of the students from Smith's class will be moved to a new room, C-1, and they already know their new teacher.

Students returning to school will be greeted by thousands of unexpected furry friends. A Cal State San Bernardino worker, Stacy Brooks, collected 3,000 teddy bears through a toy drive to help students heal.

Related Topics:
newsschool shootingmurder suicideteachersecurityschoolchildrenschool safetygun violencesafetySan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
San Bernardino school tightens security after campus shooting
CSU worker gets 3K teddy bears for San Bernardino students
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 audio released
9-year-old shot at San Bernardino school released from hospital
NEWS
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
'Major' gas leak reported at USC's main campus
Hunt expanded for suspect in Facebook video killing
Trump says North Korea has 'gotta behave'
Slain jogger's hands held DNA that led to suspect's arrest
More News
Top Stories
'Major' gas leak reported at USC's main campus
Hunt expanded for suspect in Facebook video killing
At least 2 injured in apparent shooting in Lincoln Heights
Brawl at Hesperia Walmart captured on video
High school sweethearts marry 64 years later
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
Reward offered in fatal car shooting of mother in Sylmar
Show More
Prince Harry shares emotional struggles after Princess Diana's death
Gorgeous photos celebrate grandparent-grandchild bond
Easter Bunny helicopters in to Van Nuys
Burglary suspects use truck to break into El Segundo bank
Here are some of SoCal's best dessert spots
More News
Top Video
At least 2 injured in apparent shooting in Lincoln Heights
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
Brawl at Hesperia Walmart captured on video
Reward offered in fatal car shooting of mother in Sylmar
More Video