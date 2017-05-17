NEWS

Not-guilty plea entered in Beverly Hills car assault that cost man his leg

Two women have entered not guilty pleas to smashing a man with their car in a Beverly Hills parking lot, causing him to lose his leg below the knee after an argument over littering. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
After an argument over littering, two women are accused of pinning a man to a railing with their car in a Beverly Hills parking lot - causing him to lose his leg below the knee.

They have pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Video shows an argument with the man over littering in a Pavilions parking lot last week.

The driver circled the parking lot twice, then it appears the man pushed shopping carts in front of the car.

The driver slammed the man into a nearby wall.

The driver faces an attempted murder charge and the passenger is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

They are due back in court next month.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
