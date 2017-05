Not-guilty plea entered in Beverly Hills car assault that cost man his leg

After an argument over littering, two women are accused of pinning a man to a railing with their car in a Beverly Hills parking lot - causing him to lose his leg below the knee.They have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Video shows an argument with the man over littering in a Pavilions parking lot last week.The driver circled the parking lot twice, then it appears the man pushed shopping carts in front of the car.The driver slammed the man into a nearby wall.The driver faces an attempted murder charge and the passenger is accused of being an accessory after the fact.They are due back in court next month.