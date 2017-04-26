Tustin police arrested a school bus driver responsible for transporting individuals with special needs amid allegations of sexual abuse.John Francis Farris, 57, was taken into police custody Wednesday after the allegations "were brought to the attention of the Tustin Police Department," according to a press release.Farris worked as a contract bus driver.Tustin police are asking the public for assistance in tracking down witnesses or any other potential victims of Farris. Anyone with information pertaining to the case should call Detective Nguyen at 714-573-3200 or 714-573-3372.