NEWS

OC father fighting deportation order

EMBED </>More Videos

Gurmukh Singh, a married father of two who has been in the U.S. for nearly two decades, is fighting ICE efforts to deport him. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Garden Grove taxi driver who fled religious persecution in India nearly two decades ago has lost the most recent phase of his effort to remain in the United States with his wife and children.

Gurmukh Singh is a father of two who is married to a U.S. citizen. He applied for asylum in the United States in 1999.

At the time, his case was moved to immigration court, but he failed to appear - he says that was because of his lawyer at the time.

The judge ordered his deportation.

Unaware of the order, Singh got married - his wife is now a U.S. citizen - and they had two girls.

After his wife began the process of helping him become a citizen in 2013, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Singh for five months based on the prior deportation order.

On Monday, with the support of community groups and some lawmakers, he went to the ICE office to ask for a stay of removal to remain in the country.

But ICE says courts at all levels have upheld his removal order, which led to him being detained Monday.

ICE, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, sent this statement: "While criminal aliens and those who pose a threat to public safety will continue to be a focus, DHS will not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement."

His supporters are in shock, because they say he has no criminal record, has strong family ties and has complied with ICE's orders.

"The supervisor did explain to me that under President Trump's current executive orders, any person like Mr. Singh who has an outstanding order of deportation is a priority," said Singh's attorney Monica Glicken.

Singh's daughter, Manpreet Saini, said it is difficult to face the possibility of splitting up their family.

"The last thing any daughter wants to ever see is her father break down in front of her emotionally and watching that happen all over again was very heart-wrenching and it has emotionally gone to the entire family," she said.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationICEdeportationSanta AnaGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Iran tested high-speed torpedo in the Strait of Hormuz, US official says
Acting attorney general fired by Trump stands by decision not to defend travel ban
Killer whales ambushing gray whales off California coast
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
More News
Top Stories
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in 7 shooting deaths
South LA market owner killed during robbery
Killer whales ambushing gray whales off California coast
LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues
Show More
Former acting AG Yates says she warned White House about Flynn
Ontario thief caught on video stuffing package under shirt
'Bachelor' Chris Soules charged in connection to fatal Iowa crash
Memorial held for LA firefighter killed in crash while on duty
San Bernardino County FD warns of potential wildfires
More News
Top Video
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head
Now open: 'The world's first avocado bar'
Killer whales ambushing gray whales off California coast
More Video