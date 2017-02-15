Police in Eagle Rock are searching for an intruder, accused of breaking into dorms at Occidental College, stealing underwear and engaging in lewd behavior.Campus safety officials released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He managed to get into three residence halls on campus last Friday morning.Students said he stole women's underwear, performed lewd acts in the dorms' bathrooms and left crude messages on whiteboards.The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with acne on his face and tattoos on his arms.