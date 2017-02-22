NEWS

Off-duty LAPD officer fires weapon during confrontation with teens in Anaheim

A bystander's video shows an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer firing his weapon outside his Anaheim home during an altercation with several juveniles on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired his weapon outside his Anaheim home during an altercation involving several juveniles.

No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Euclid Street and Palais Road.

According to Anaheim police, the confrontation stemmed from ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer's property.

As the incident escalated, a 13-year-old male allegedly threatened to shoot the off-duty officer. That's when the officer attempted to detain the juvenile until Anaheim police officers arrived.

The situation between the officer and the boy turned physical, with several other juveniles joining in, Anaheim police said.

During the struggle, the officer reached for his gun and opened fire. No one was injured.

The circumstances surrounding the firing of the weapon were being investigated by the Anaheim Police Department's Homicide Detail.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested and booked at Orange County Juvenile Hall for criminal threats and battery. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested for assault and battery and was released to his parents.

The case is set to be presented to the Orange County District Attorney's Office when it is completed. The names of those involved in the incident were not released.

The Los Angeles Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation into the actions of the officer, Anaheim police said.
