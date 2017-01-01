An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was killed and three other people were injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Simi Valley, authorities said.The Simi Valley Police Department confirmed the deceased passenger was an LAPD officer, whose name was not immediately released.The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Cochran Street, a police spokesperson said. The conditions of the three injured, one of whom was an Uber driver, were unknown.It was unclear what caused the crash, which involved two people in each vehicle.Both drivers were being tested to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident, Simi Valley police said.The intersection was expected to remain closed for several hours as an investigation continued at the scene.