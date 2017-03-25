#Goldline Soto station in Boyle heights shutdown after officer involved shooting. Suspect dead & a weapon was recovered. @ABC7 at 8am & 9am pic.twitter.com/ImBSnvUwqc — Darsha Philips (@abc7darsha) March 25, 2017

Los Angeles police shot and killed a person early Saturday morning Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of the Metro Gold Line Soto station, authorities said.Few details were immediately released about the shooting, which the LAPD said occurred shortly after midnight near First and Soto streets.Officers were on patrol when they heard they heard gunshots near the Metro station, police said. When police arrived at the location they saw an individual allegedly running away. They attempted to contact the person, and an officer-involved shooting took place, investigators said.Distraught loved ones, apparently trying to learn what had happened in the in incident, arrived at the scene after it was cordoned off by Los Angeles Police Department officers.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.