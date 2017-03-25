NEWS

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Boyle Heights; Metro Gold Line station closed

Distraught loved ones and police officer are seen outside the Metro Gold Line station in Boyle Heights after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police shot and killed a person early Saturday morning Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of the Metro Gold Line Soto station, authorities said.

Few details were immediately released about the shooting, which the LAPD said occurred shortly after midnight near First and Soto streets.

Officers were on patrol when they heard they heard gunshots near the Metro station, police said. When police arrived at the location they saw an individual allegedly running away. They attempted to contact the person, and an officer-involved shooting took place, investigators said.


Distraught loved ones, apparently trying to learn what had happened in the in incident, arrived at the scene after it was cordoned off by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
