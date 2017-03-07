Officials investigating possible human remains in Santa Clarita

Possible human remains were discovered on the side of the road in Santa Clarita on Tuesday.The discovery was reported about 12:15 p.m. on Golden Valley Road, about one-quarter mile west of Robert C. Lee Parkway, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives and coroner officials were sent to investigate if the remains are human.No further information was released as the investigation was ongoing.