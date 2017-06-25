NEWS

Officials to release more on man accused of murdering South Pasadena missing son

A South Pasadena father accused of murdering his own son was in jail in Las Vegas over the weekend awaiting an extradition hearing. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Aramazd Andressian was arrested Friday in connection with his son's disappearance. The 5-year-old's body has not been found, but homicide investigators say there's enough evidence to charge his father with murder. The sheriff's department plans to release more information on Monday during a news conference.
Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested for the murder of his son and booked at a jail in Las Vegas on June 23, 2017.


Javier Godinez is neighbors with the missing boy's mother and grandparents. On their street are fliers from the sheriff's department offering a $30,000 dollar reward for information.

"I always used to see him in the backyard with his grandpa and his grandma and his mom, and I'd always hear him laughing and stuff and now it's like everybody's sad next door," said neighbor Javier Godinez.

The child was last seen during a custody exchange with his father. His mother reported him missing on April 22, when Andressian failed to return their son. The 35-year-old was found passed out in a South Pasadena park.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, was arrested for the murder of his son Aramazd Andressian Jr. on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Las Vegas.


Searches of the park and Cachuma Lake, where Andressian visited on April 21, turned up no signs of the boy.

Andressian was taken into custody earlier but released based on insufficient evidence. Investigators have searched his home and his mother's home.

Andressian's attorney said he was surprised by the arrest on a murder charge and said he's advised his client to waive extradition at Tuesday's hearing.
