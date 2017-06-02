A 1984 Olympic silver medalist and San Gabriel high school coach was arrested Friday for alleged sexual contact with a student.Danny Lee Harris, 51, was arrested shortly before 12:30 p.m. by San Gabriel police on charges of contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense. He was booked and housed at Alhambra Jail.The police department worked closely with the San Gabriel Unified School District following a report of alleged inappropriate contacts between the walk-on track and field coach and a student, according to a press release from San Gabriel city officials.The victim's identity was not released.Harris was relieved of his duties with the school district on May 17. No further details on the incident were made available.Harris won a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles during the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He was also widely known for ending a decade-long winning streak of track and field gold medalist Edwin Moses in 1987.