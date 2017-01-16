Orlando nightclub gunman's wife arrested

The wife of the gunman behind the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Florida was arrested on Monday, according to ABC News.The FBI confirmed that Noor Salman was arrested in San Francisco.She faces two federal charges - obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization, Salman's lawyer told ABC News.She is expected to be extradited from Northern California to Tampa, Florida, where she was indicted.Salman is set to make her first court appearance on Tuesday.Mateen opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016, killing 49 people and injuring dozens of others.