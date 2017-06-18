Over 200 firefighters battling brush fire near Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --More than 200 firefighters were battling a brush fire near Moreno Valley on Sunday, making it the third brush fire over the weekend.
The fire broke out near Reche Canyon Road and Haugen Drive, according to Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department officials.
The fire burned about 40 acres by 5 p.m. and was spreading at a moderate rate.
No injuries were reported and no structures were immediately threatened, officials said.
More than 200 firefighters and a water-dropping helicopter were battling the blaze.
The same area was scorched by a 17-acre brush fire in May.
Sunday's blaze, dubbed the Smiley Fire, is the third to break out over the weekend. On Saturday, evacuation orders were temporarily issued due to a small brush fire near homes in Wrightwood. In Castaic, a fast-moving wildfire burned about 1,000 acres and was at 10 percent containment as of Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported in either fire.