Overturned tanker causes massive fire in central CA, driver dies at the scene

Video courtesy of Guy Vesco (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A tanker truck overturned in Atwater in central California, causing a large fire near the freeway.

A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.


According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said the driver of the tanker died at the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates as they become available.
