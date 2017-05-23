EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2027420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.

CHP says the tanker truck driver is dead, the only known death here. Applegate exit off 99 closed for two days. #AtwaterFire @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/mMzQddYuhR — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 23, 2017

A tanker truck overturned in Atwater in central California, causing a large fire near the freeway.According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said the driver of the tanker died at the scene.This story is developing. Check back for updates as they become available.