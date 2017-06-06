NEWS

Peacock breaks $500 worth of wine, champagne at Arcadia liquor store

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arcadia liquor store ended up losing expensive bottles of alcohol because a peacock went on a rampage. (KABC)

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
An Arcadia liquor store ended up losing expensive bottles of alcohol because a peacock went on a rampage.

The bird ended up inside Royal Oaks Liquors in the 500 block of North First Avenue Monday. The peacock flapped its wings, flew around and broke bottles of wine and champagne.

A Los Angeles County animal control officer tried to get the bird outside with a net, but couldn't stop the angry fowl from causing some damage.

About $500 worth of wine and champagne was lost due to the bird's rampage.

The animal control officer told the store manager the peacock would be released at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbizarrebirdsalcoholliquorwild animalsanimal newsArcadiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Spicer won't say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions
Trump's message to Comey: 'I wish him luck'
Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
More News
Top Stories
Monrovia man accused of sexual assaults across LA County
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights, police say
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
Narbonne HS student shot to death in Wilmington
Southwest 3-day sale includes $49 one-way flights from LAX
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
Show More
Paris officer attacked with hammer at Notre Dame
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of woman in Hollywood
Jackie Robinson statue to be installed outside Rose Bowl
Police: Disgruntled man throws bedbugs in city offices
Jerry Lewis hospitalized in Las Vegas for infection
More News
Top Video
Narbonne HS student shot to death in Wilmington
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man
High-tech acne treatments now available at home
Wife of man accused in Denny's fight removed from patrol duties
More Video