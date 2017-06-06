An Arcadia liquor store ended up losing expensive bottles of alcohol because a peacock went on a rampage.The bird ended up inside Royal Oaks Liquors in the 500 block of North First Avenue Monday. The peacock flapped its wings, flew around and broke bottles of wine and champagne.A Los Angeles County animal control officer tried to get the bird outside with a net, but couldn't stop the angry fowl from causing some damage.About $500 worth of wine and champagne was lost due to the bird's rampage.The animal control officer told the store manager the peacock would be released at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden.