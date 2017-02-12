NEWS

69-year-old pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver at South LA intersection

A hit-and-run collision in South L.A. left a 69-year-old man dead on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, police said. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 69-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at an intersection in South Los Angeles on Saturday morning, authorities said.

A vehicle was traveling southbound on Broadway about 6:20 a.m. when it struck a man who was crossing westbound in a marked crosswalk at 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where he died, police said. The coroner's office is expected to determine his identity.

"Unfortunately, that (driver) failed to stop and render aid as required by law," LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said Sunday. "We are actively seeking that individual."

A surveillance camera at a nearby business captured the crash on surveillance video, according to investigators, but a description of the suspect's vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LAPD's Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713.
