Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
BREAKING NEWS
1 killed, 9 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy completely closed
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down 5 Fwy in Griffith Park - WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
1 killed, 9 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy completely closed
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down 5 Fwy in Griffith Park - WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
NEWS
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Freeway
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KABC
By ABC7.com staff
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 11:49AM
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters responded to a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway in Griffith Park on Tuesday.
The multi-vehicle crash involved a semi-truck which caught on fire.
Click here for full story details
.
Related Topics:
news
crash
traffic
I-5
Griffith Park
Los Angeles
Los Angeles County
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
1 killed, 9 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy completely closed
Trump vows 'We will confront anti-Semitism' at Holocaust memorial ceremony
Search for missing South Pasadena boy moves to Santa Barbara
Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare: Poll
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in IE
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 9 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy completely closed
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in IE
Search for missing South Pasadena boy moves to Santa Barbara
Wild police chase ends in Bellflower; 1 suspect in custody, 1 dead
'Bachelor' Chris Soules in custody after fatal crash in Iowa
Chase suspect evades police in stolen Penske truck
3 arrested after crime spree, standoff in North Hills
Show More
Meet Lua the baby sloth
Arkansas denies man gulped for air during 1 of 2 executions
Rowdy Redondo Beach town hall pits Trump supporters vs. Democrats
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Entertainment
Watercooler
Sports
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
Shows
Eye On L.A.
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KABC-TV Los Angeles