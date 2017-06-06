NEWS

This Day in History: D-Day invasion remembered

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Supreme Commander Dwight Eisenhower visits paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division, three hours before the D-Day invasion (AP Photo&#47; ANONYMOUS)</span></div>
June 6, 1944 is often considered the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. On this day, 156,000 Allied troops successfully stormed the beaches of Normandy in occupied France.

At 6:30 on the morning of June 6, the troops began invading a 50-mile stretch of beaches. An estimated 2,500 Americans were killed in the operation, according to U.S. National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

After invading the beaches, the Allies moved east, and by the end of the summer Paris had been liberated. Less than a year later, Nazi Germany surrendered.
