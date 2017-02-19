  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Pilot survives after small plane crashes into New Jersey neighborhood

BAYONNE, N.J. --
A pilot survived after his small plane crashed Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood in Bayonne, New Jersey.

The 56-year-old pilot, the only person on board, was alert when he was pulled from the wreckage. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The FAA said the Piper PA-28 crashed at about 10 a.m. in the area of Avenue E and East 41st Street.

(Photo courtesy RadioMoBounce)

The plane ended up upside down, with some of the wreckage entangled in power lines.

No one on the ground was injured. Four cars on the street were destroyed or damaged in the crash.


Witnesses said the plane came close to homes.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the FAA.
