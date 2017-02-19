#bayonne small plane crashes into neighborhood. No one hurt on ground, pilot alert and talking , taken to hospital @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/xc28a2zrmp — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) February 19, 2017

A pilot survived after his small plane crashed Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood in Bayonne, New Jersey.The 56-year-old pilot, the only person on board, was alert when he was pulled from the wreckage. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.The FAA said the Piper PA-28 crashed at about 10 a.m. in the area of Avenue E and East 41st Street.The plane ended up upside down, with some of the wreckage entangled in power lines.No one on the ground was injured. Four cars on the street were destroyed or damaged in the crash.Witnesses said the plane came close to homes.The cause of the crash was under investigation by the FAA.