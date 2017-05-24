NEWS

Playboy model gets probation, community service in body-shaming case

EMBED </>More Videos

A Playboy centerfold pleaded no contest after being accused of photographing a 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posting the image on social media with derogatory comments.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Playboy centerfold on Wednesday pleaded no contest after being accused of photographing a 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posting the image on social media with derogatory comments.

After Dani Mathers' plea to a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy, she was sentenced to 45 days in jail or 30 days of community service removing graffiti.

Her lawyer said Mathers, 30, will opt for the graffiti removal.

As part of her plea, Mathers will be on probation for three years and cannot take pictures of people or post them online without their permission.

She had previously apologized for taking the gym photo at an LA Fitness club in July and posting it on Snapchat with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either.

The image included a selfie of Mathers with her hand over her mouth.

After the body-shaming incident sparked widespread outrage, the 2015 Playmate of the Year insisted she had inadvertently published the photo publicly despite her intention to send it privately to a friend.

"She really apologizes from the bottom of her heart for what happened," defense attorney Thomas Mesereau said outside the downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday. "She never thought this would come out like this. Never intended to hurt anyone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newssnapchatsocial mediagymlapdcelebrityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Former Playboy Playmate pleads not guilty in body-shaming case
LAPD finds woman body-shamed by Playboy model on Snapchat
Playboy model bashed for SnapChat body-shaming photo at LA gym
NEWS
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgement
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Democrats flip 2 state legislature seats in Trump districts
Stars share 'prayers and tears' for victims of Manchester Arena
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
More News
Top Stories
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
GOP health care bill to leave 23M more uninsured, estimate finds
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Arrest warrant issued for Bikram Choudhury over unpaid judgement
Muslim man, Jewish woman pray in Manchester tribute
Training tips to keep young runners safe
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
Show More
Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
Man struck, killed on 605 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Graco recalls 25K car seats for defective webbing
UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers
More News
Top Video
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Training tips to keep young runners safe
Graco recalls 25K car seats for defective webbing
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
More Video