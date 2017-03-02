  • BREAKING NEWS Police searching Sun Valley for suspect after high speed chase through San Fernando Valley - WATCH LIVE
Man upset over divorce burns down Santa Ana house, police say

A man upset over a recent divorce burned down a house in Santa Ana Thursday night, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
Authorities got a call for a disturbance in the 1000 block of W. Washington Avenue. They said a man inside who was upset over a recent divorce was breaking things inside the home. Police tried to contact the man, but say he set the home on fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene, finding the home already engulfed in flames with people possibly stuck inside. With about 30 firefighters attacking the blaze, they doused the fire by 8:40 p.m., and all the occupants were able to get out safely.

Firefighters said the home, where six to eight people lived, was a total loss.

The man who allegedly set the fire was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear whose home was burned down.
