Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by

POMONA (KABC) --Friends of Jonah Hwang gathered outside a Pomona church to honor and remember the little boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by Monday night.
The 8-year-old boy had been adopted from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago.
Police say his family has no ties to gangs and they do not know why someone fired shots from a vehicle in the 1100 block of W. 11th Street Monday night. The shots struck Jonah as he was eating dinner inside his home.
About 200 people showed up at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to remember the little boy who loved to smile and loved to make others smile.
"He would always climb trees and he would like to draw Power Rangers and he would like to play with his action figures," said one of Jonah's young friends, Jerry Ruelas.
Irma Ruelas said it was devastating to tell her son of the loss of his friend.
"When I told him he right away cried. He said, 'Our Jonah?' I said, 'Yeah, your friend.'"
Pomona police are still searching for the gunman. But so far, there's no information on the suspect or the car.