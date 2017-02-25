NEWS

Pomona community mourns 8-year-old shot in drive-by

EMBED </>More News Videos

Friends of Jonah Hwang gathered outside a Pomona church to honor and remember the little boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by Monday night. (KABC)

By
POMONA (KABC) --
Friends of Jonah Hwang gathered outside a Pomona church to honor and remember the little boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by Monday night.

The 8-year-old boy had been adopted from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago.

Police say his family has no ties to gangs and they do not know why someone fired shots from a vehicle in the 1100 block of W. 11th Street Monday night. The shots struck Jonah as he was eating dinner inside his home.

About 200 people showed up at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to remember the little boy who loved to smile and loved to make others smile.

"He would always climb trees and he would like to draw Power Rangers and he would like to play with his action figures," said one of Jonah's young friends, Jerry Ruelas.

Irma Ruelas said it was devastating to tell her son of the loss of his friend.

"When I told him he right away cried. He said, 'Our Jonah?' I said, 'Yeah, your friend.'"

Pomona police are still searching for the gunman. But so far, there's no information on the suspect or the car.
Related Topics:
newsgun violencedrive by shootingshootingmurderhomicidehomicide investigationPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
Vehicle runs into New Orleans parade crowd, police say
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
What you need to know about new DNC chair Tom Perez
More News
Top Stories
Pickup plows into New Orleans crowd, injuring 28; driver arrested
Body found in Los Feliz amid search for missing San Fernando teen
Maserati enters SUV market with 2017 Levante
6-month-old baby dies in van fire on 5 Fwy in Tustin
Hiker, dog rescued in Angeles National Forest
8-year-old girl shot to death following Texas car crash
Good Samaritan helps capture sex crime suspect in Oxnard
Show More
Magician's body discovered inside Hollywood's Magic Castle
Prosecutors spotlight new video evidence in Baca retrial
6 puppies seized after woman tries selling underage pups in Riverside
2 female suspects sought in deadly South LA hit-and-run
Cameras capture entire burglary at Chatsworth home
More News
Top Video
Body found in Los Feliz amid search for missing San Fernando teen
Maserati enters SUV market with 2017 Levante
Magician's body discovered inside Hollywood's Magic Castle
Prosecutors spotlight new video evidence in Baca retrial
More Video