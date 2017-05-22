NEWS

Marijuana convictions go up in smoke with California legalization

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of pot convictions in California are going up in smoke - thanks to the state's new marijuana law. (Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of pot convictions in California are going up in smoke - thanks to the state's new marijuana law.

Since California legalized recreational pot, thousands of people convicted of marijuana crimes have asked to get their records reduced.

A lesser-known provision of Proposition 64 allows some felonies to be reduced to misdemeanors and some criminal records to be wiped clean.

MORE: Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?

Partial numbers released last week show more than 2,500 reduction requests were filed through March.

The state does not record outcomes, but prosecutors say they haven't fought most petitions. The figures do not yet include data from more than half of counties from the first quarter of the year.

The change has also led to freedom for some criminals in prison.

Marijuana legalization advocates, such as the Drug Policy Alliance, have held free legal clinics to help convicts get their records changed. Lawyers who specialize in pot defense have noted a steady flow of interest from new and former clients.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanadruglegal2016 california propsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
A look into pot regulations under Proposition 64
Prop 64 legalizing recreational marijuana passes
NEWS
Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russians
Human rights 'not the central part' of Trump's talks with Saudi Arabia, Tillerson says
Flynn to decline Senate subpoena, take 5th Amendment
FBI investigating whether UMD stabbing was hate-based
More News
Top Stories
San Clemente beaches closed after 25 sharks spotted in water
Body discovered in burned car in Moreno Valley
Michael Flynn to invoke 5th Amendment in Russia probe
Man killed in Riverside gas station shooting
Black cat on Norwalk road causes driver to strike power pole
Trump arrives in Israel, feels 'peace throughout Middle East'
Billboard Music Awards 2017 winners
Show More
West Hollywood collision injures 4 pedestrians
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Body of Orange man found on front lawn of Tustin home
Reality star Scott Disick's Hidden Hills home robbed
Son nearly killed trying to save drowning father in pool
More News
Top Video
San Clemente beaches closed after 25 sharks spotted in water
Michael Flynn to invoke 5th Amendment in Russia probe
Man killed in Riverside gas station shooting
Trump arrives in Israel, feels 'peace throughout Middle East'
More Video