Power was fully restored in a widespread area of the San Fernando Valley on Sunday, the day after an explosion and a fire at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility left at least 140,000 customers without electricity, officials said."Thank you for your patience as crews worked thru the night to get everyone back up," the DWP said on Twitter. "Check circuit breakers if you're still out in north SFV."The blast was reported about 6:53 p.m. Saturday in a high-voltage area at the utility's Receiving Station J in the 18900 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.By 10 p.m., power was restored to more than 50,000 customers, the DWP said. The complete restoral of electricity was announced about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.