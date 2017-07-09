NEWS

Power fully restored after blast, fire at DWP facility cause massive outage in San Fernando Valley

A large fireball is shown at an LADWP facility in Northridge after an explosion and fire erupted, causing a massive power outage on Saturday, July 8, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Power was fully restored in a widespread area of the San Fernando Valley on Sunday, the day after an explosion and a fire at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility left at least 140,000 customers without electricity, officials said.

"Thank you for your patience as crews worked thru the night to get everyone back up," the DWP said on Twitter. "Check circuit breakers if you're still out in north SFV."

The blast was reported about 6:53 p.m. Saturday in a high-voltage area at the utility's Receiving Station J in the 18900 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By 10 p.m., power was restored to more than 50,000 customers, the DWP said. The complete restoral of electricity was announced about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbuilding fireexplosionpower outagefirefightersSan Fernando ValleyNorthridgeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner met with Russian lawyer during 2016 campaign: source
Trump 'handled it brilliantly' with Putin, Mnuchin says
Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Abadi declares victory over ISIS in Mosul
Trump 'absolutely did not believe' Putin's denial of election meddling, official says
More News
Top Stories
1 dies after small aircraft crashes near Point Mugu
Power outage affecting dozens in Hollywood
Alamo Fire chars 19,000 acres; evacuation orders issued
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
Brush fire near Lake Cachuma prompts evacuations, highway closure
Aston Martin replaces DB9 with DB11 redesign model
Woman dies after being found shot in Pasadena
Show More
Mother, child abducted in Porterville found safe, police say
South LA hit-and-run: Woman struck, killed in crosswalk
Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness
Amber Alert canceled for teen in suspected LA carjacking
Ivanka Trump sits in for president at G-20 meeting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos