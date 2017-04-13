More than 300 protesters marched through downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning in a demonstration against President Donald Trump's immigration-enforcement policies.The peaceful, multi-faith protest began with a gathering at La Plaza United Methodist Church, then made its way to the Edward Roybal Federal Building, where demonstrators rallied while carrying signs - one of which called for "Sanctuary for Everyone" in Spanish.The activists represented a variety of religions, including Judaism, Islam and Catholicism."In the middle of the week of Passover, of Holy Week, we are saying as a group of clergy that this way of treating immigrants and refugees is not OK for our religious traditions," said Rabbi Susan Goldberg of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. "We will take a clear stand against it - and for love and justice."Pablo Alvarado, executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, described recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations as "a humanitarian crisis.""Today, the faith-based communities have come together to tell the president that this has got to end and that we are doing to disobey his orders," Alvarado said.