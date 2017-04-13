NEWS

Pro-immigrant activists march through downtown LA in protest against ICE deportations

Marchers gathered in downtown Los Angeles to protest the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than 300 protesters marched through downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning in a demonstration against President Donald Trump's immigration-enforcement policies.

The peaceful, multi-faith protest began with a gathering at La Plaza United Methodist Church, then made its way to the Edward Roybal Federal Building, where demonstrators rallied while carrying signs - one of which called for "Sanctuary for Everyone" in Spanish.

The activists represented a variety of religions, including Judaism, Islam and Catholicism.

"In the middle of the week of Passover, of Holy Week, we are saying as a group of clergy that this way of treating immigrants and refugees is not OK for our religious traditions," said Rabbi Susan Goldberg of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple. "We will take a clear stand against it - and for love and justice."

Pablo Alvarado, executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, described recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations as "a humanitarian crisis."

"Today, the faith-based communities have come together to tell the president that this has got to end and that we are doing to disobey his orders," Alvarado said.
Related Topics:
newsprotestPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationimmigration reformreligionDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
