NEWS

Protesters urge LA to sever ties w/ Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline

EMBED </>More News Videos

About 100 people marched from Pershing Square to the Financial District in downtown Los Angeles protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
About 100 people marched from Pershing Square to the Financial District in downtown Los Angeles protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The demonstrators stopped for a short rally in front of a Wells Fargo Bank. Divest L.A. organized Friday's march and rally, singling out the bank for its part in funding the pipeline project.

Protesters asked the Los Angeles City Council to do what Seattle did - sever ties with Wells Fargo.

"We're encouraging the city of L.A. to end their relationship with Wells Fargo and to adopt a new responsible banking ordinance that will raise a higher standard for the kind of banks that we do business with," protester David Calvillo said.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Wells Fargo said the following, in part:

"Wells Fargo values our relationship with the city of Los Angeles... We want to stress that Wells Fargo is one of 17 banks financing the Dakota Access Pipeline -- less than five percent of the total funding. That said, we are a company committed to environmental sustainability and human rights, and respect all the opinions being expressed on this issue."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order overturning an Obama administration order stopping the construction of the pipeline. Demonstrators said the pipeline goes over sacred Native American land and threatens the water supply to millions of people.

Organizers said along with more rallies and marches, they are also planning to lobby members of the City Council and state legislators in Sacramento.
Related Topics:
newsprotestdakota access pipelinerallyDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
San Marino burglary spike keeps police on high alert
Woman rescued after car crashes into train in Commerce
Corona couple face child endangerment charges for YouTube stunt
Ciara 'doing well' after car accident in LA
More News
Top Stories
Woman rescued after car crashes into train in Commerce
Man taken into custody in Inglewood after homicide, standoff on roof
Richard Simmons is fine, LAPD says after welfare check
Californians are having fewer babies, study finds
'DIY braces' trend permanently damaging kids' teeth
San Marino burglary spike keeps police on high alert
Dodgers TV blackout prepares to enter into 4th season
Show More
Ciara 'doing well' after car accident in LA
Obamacare gave Santa Clarita girls crucial treatments, family says
John Goodman gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lockdown lifted at South Pasadena HS after social media threat, police say
Air Force sergeant gives K-9 partner one last hug
More News
Top Video
Man taken into custody in Inglewood after homicide, standoff on roof
John Goodman gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
San Marino burglary spike keeps police on high alert
Obamacare gave Santa Clarita girls crucial treatments, family says
More Video