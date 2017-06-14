Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming

A man was able to walk away after a car slammed through a restaurant and pinned him against the wall.Surveillance video from inside the restaurant in Arizona shows the moment car came barreling through the window and directly hit Blair Robertson.Robertson is a psychic, but he said he didn't see this coming."A lot of times we can't even read our own lives and that's just how it works," he said.Robertson was eating lunch with a friend at the time, who is also a psychic.Somehow, both were able to walk away from the incident with minor injuries.At this time it is unclear what caused the driver to slam into the restaurant.