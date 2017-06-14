NEWS

Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming

Psychic hit by car inside restaurant says he didn't see it coming. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 14, 2017. (WPVI)

A man was able to walk away after a car slammed through a restaurant and pinned him against the wall.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant in Arizona shows the moment car came barreling through the window and directly hit Blair Robertson.

Robertson is a psychic, but he said he didn't see this coming.

"A lot of times we can't even read our own lives and that's just how it works," he said.

Robertson was eating lunch with a friend at the time, who is also a psychic.

Somehow, both were able to walk away from the incident with minor injuries.

At this time it is unclear what caused the driver to slam into the restaurant.
