Raging wildfire burns near Castaic Lake

Firefighters battle a brush fire in a remote area near Castaic on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters were battling a brush fire that broke out in a remote area near Castaic on Saturday, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

The first-alarm wildfire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near Templin Highway and the 5 Freeway, fire officials said.

The flames burned medium-to-light brush, with the acreage at 5 as of 3 p.m.

No evacuations were issued and no homes were immediately threatened, fire officials said.

