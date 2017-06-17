Raging wildfire burns near Castaic Lake

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --Firefighters were battling a brush fire that broke out in a remote area near Castaic on Saturday, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.
The first-alarm wildfire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near Templin Highway and the 5 Freeway, fire officials said.
The flames burned medium-to-light brush, with the acreage at 5 as of 3 p.m.
No evacuations were issued and no homes were immediately threatened, fire officials said.
