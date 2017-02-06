NEWS

Retired Ventura County judge kills girlfriend, self, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

A retired judge shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to Ventura police.

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
A retired Ventura County Superior Court judge shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself Monday morning, according to authorities.

Ventura police said they responded to the 5500 block of Dorsey Street at about 11 p.m. on Sunday for a call of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing multiple gunshots within the home.

Hostage negotiators communicated with 69-year-old Herbert Curtis III for three hours before they rushed into the home.

When they entered the home, officers said they found Curtis dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said Curtis' girlfriend, 54-year-old Patricia Payne, was found alive and rushed to the hospital where she later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Curtis was the nephew of famed boxing promoter Don King and was Ventura County's first, and to date, only African-American judge.

During his time on the bench, Curtis presided over at least 18 murder trials. He married three times and was the father of two daughters.
Related Topics:
newsmurder suicidemurdergun violenceshootingVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump: 'Dishonest Press Does Not Want to Report' on Terror
Woman recovering after being shot in the face during struggle with father
Hollywood Hills homes threatened by more landslides amid rains
DOJ Cites 'National Security' in Call to Reinstate Immigration Order
More News
Top Stories
1K kids' underwear found in alleged child rapist's PA home
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Hollywood Hills homes threatened by more landslides amid rains
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
More rain to drench Southern California
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
Justice Dept. files new defense of Trump's immigration ban
Show More
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Recycled water testing begins at expanded Terminal Island plant
President Trump defends travel ban in 1st address to troops
Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star's alma mater
Duarte residents brace for muddy mess in latest rainstorm
More News
Top Video
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
More Video