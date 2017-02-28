NEWS

Riverside plane crash survivors remain hospitalized as NTSB joins investigation

National Transportation Safety Board officials on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, join Riverside Fire Department officials in the investigation of a deadly plane crash.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Tuesday provided more information about the victims of a fiery plane crash that killed three people and injured two others in a residential area of Riverside.

Among the five occupants of the plane, which slammed into a home near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Monday, were one female teenager, three women and one man, police said. The site is just northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport.

The plane apparently clipped one home, crashed into another, and the fire engulfed a third home, officials said. The latter two structures were destroyed.

The teen, one woman and the man perished in the collision. No one on the ground was hurt in the incident.

Speaking at a news conference near a still-smoldering house, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said coroner's officials had removed one body from the crash site. They were expected to return sometime Tuesday, accompanied by National Transportation Safety Board personnel, to remove the other two bodies.

None of the deceased have been identified by authorities.

According to investigators, the aircraft's occupants were on their way back to the San Jose area after attending a cheerleading competition at Disneyland. It was unclear who was piloting the plane, Railsback said.

The aircraft split in half upon impact, ejecting one of the women onboard. Described as being in her mid-30s to early 40s, he sustained minor injuries and was in stable condition Tuesday at Riverside Community Hospital, police said.

The second survivor, a woman of similar age, was in critical condition at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino after undergoing surgery.

The crash was being investigated by the Riverside Fire Department with assistance from police. The NTSB was expected to take over the investigation.
