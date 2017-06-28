  • BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battling brush fire near homes in Burbank - WATCH LIVE
'Rumble strips' installed as part of pilot program to deter street racers in Canoga Park

A pilot program designed to combat illegal street racing started Wednesday with the installation of "rumble strips" along a stretch of road dubbed the "Canoga Speedway." (KABC)

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Councilman Mitchell Englander, along with the Los Angeles police and LADOT, celebrated the rumble strip pilot program. The strips were installed along a half-mile part of Plummer Street between Canoga Avenue and Topanga Boulevard.

"Our neighborhood streets are not race tracks. We're not going to tolerate this type of activity any longer," Englander said.

Drivers can hear and feel the rumble strips, but unlike speed bumps if you're driving at the speed limit, you don't have to slow down. The bumps will get louder and bumpier when drivers reach certain speeds.

The stretch of road is known as a spot often used by street racers. It is also the site where two spectators were killed in 2015.

In May, Englander submitted a motion to get funding for the strips. If the program is successful, the strips could be installed in other areas where street racing happens often.
