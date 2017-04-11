NEWS

San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-year-old

Jonathan Martinez, 8, is seen in an undated photo provided by family members. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was standing near his special education teacher when both were fatally shot in a San Bernardino elementary school classroom. Jonathan's family shared photos of the boy on Tuesday.

Jonathan and his the teacher, 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith, were shot by Smith's estranged husband, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson.

Jonathan and another student, 9, were rushed to an area hospital. Jonathan died before making it to surgery, while the 9-year-old was reported to be in stable condition after initially described to be in critical condition.

Police said the children shot were not targeted and were likely struck by accident.

The shooting happened in a special needs classroom that included students from grades 1-4. At the time, the room held 15 students, one teacher and two adult aides.

Jonathan's family set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/jonathan-our-family-angel-ngeljonathan.
