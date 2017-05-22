SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --All beaches remained closed in San Clemente closed Monday morning after more than two dozen sharks were spotted off the coast.
Up to 25 sharks were seen in the waters on Sunday within 25 yards of the beach between Cotton's Point and Capistrano Beach, some up to 10 feet long.
Monday morning, a fisherman in the area hooked and released a 10-12 foot shark. The weekend closure was extended, and lifeguards said they are not sure when it would be lifted.
This is the latest of several shark sightings in Orange County in recent weeks.
Back in April, San Onofre State Beach was closed when a woman was bitten by a shark.
Sunday's sightings were the most sharks spotted in the area so far.
Scientists believe there are a number of reasons behind the increase in shark sightings off our coast.
These reasons may include a change in weather patterns that impact migration. Also, people are doing a better job of protecting sharks, which is good news.
Signs were posted along San Clemente beaches warning people to stay out of the water for now.
City News Service contributed to this report.