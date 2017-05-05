CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KABC) --A woman who nearly lost her life in a vicious shark attack at a San Onofre beach was doing remarkably well on Friday.
Leeanne Ericson regained consciousness and was now able to respond to questions by nodding or shaking her head. She underwent two surgeries at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and more are scheduled.
Ericson was wading in the water Saturday night when a shark, likely a great white, tore off much of her right buttocks and thigh. Several good Samaritans rushed to help the woman after two surfers helped her to the shore.
Ericson's trauma surgeon, Dr. Gail Tominaga, said she is on a breathing machine and is improving. She is also being cured for "atypical infections" from bacteria in the ocean.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay the expenses for the single mother of three.
San Onofre area beaches were back open after being temporarily shut down following the shark attack.