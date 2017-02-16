San Pedro man shot to death on his birthday

A man was shot to death on his birthday in San Pedro, according to authorities.Los Angeles police said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Gaffey Street at about 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday.Investigators stated two suspects pulled into the parking lot and started a confrontation with 22-year-old Juan Antonio Bueno.One of the suspects got out of the car and charged at Bueno, according to officials.Authorities stated a second suspect got out of the vehicle and shot Bueno once.Bueno was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.Detectives said there were no descriptions of the suspects or vehicle.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call Det. Cortez or Officer Tiffin with the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor area detectives at (310)726-7889.