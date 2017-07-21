SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Santa Ana police shot and killed a person early Friday morning after responding to a report of a domestic dispute, authorities said.
The shooting occurred as officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of Flower Street, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said.
The unidentified individual was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital. Officials later announced the person had died.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.