The southbound 15 Freeway was reopened between Baker and the Nevada state line Friday morning after a chase and shooting prompted an hourslong shutdown of the interstate in both directions, the California Highway Patrol said.The CHP attempted about 2:18 attempted to pull over a vehicle speeding northbound on the 15 near the Baker Boulevard exit, authorities said. A short chase ensued, in which the suspect allegedly fired shots at the pursuing officers.The suspect's vehicle broke down on the median near Halloran Summit Road, and officers initiated a search for an unknown number of occupants, according to authorities."The suspect or suspects did shoot at officers as they were being pursued," the highway patrol said in a statement.A standoff followed, resulting in a complete closure of the 15 Freeway for about 50 miles.The agency announced shortly before 10 a.m. that the "vehicle has been cleared" but no one was in custody. About an hour later, the southbound side was again open to traffic.The 15 Freeway is the main travel route across the Mojave Desert between Southern California and Las Vegas.CHP Officer Adam Carmichall advised that northbound traffic can detour onto State Route 127 at Baker, follow signage to Pahrump, Nevada, and approach Las Vegas from the west.