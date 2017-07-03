NEWS

Rescuers suspend search for distressed swimmer in waters off Rancho Palos Verdes

A Coast Guard helicopter is seen over waters off Rancho Palos Verdes after a report of a swimmer in distress on Monday, July 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES (KABC) --
A search and rescue operation was launched Monday evening after reports of a swimmer struggling in waters off Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6:53 p.m. by witnesses on a beach just west of Trump National Golf Club, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The swimmer was described as a man in his mid-20s with multiple tattoos, wearing black shorts and black shoes, the Coast Guard said in a statement. He was last seen swimming with a pool flotation device.

Two fire department divers searched the water in the area of Portuguese Bend, officials said. Several boats and a Coast Guard helicopter were also deployed.

The search was later suspended and is expected to resume at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach at (310) 521-3801.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing swimmercoast guardlos angeles county fire departmentsearch and rescueRancho Palos VerdesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 ejected, 1 trapped after crash on SB 405 Fwy in North Hills
Christie says he doesn't care about 'political optics' of beach photos
Video: Naked man slaps Houston cop, gets tased
North Korea carries out another ballistic missile test
More News
Top Stories
2 ejected, 1 trapped after crash on SB 405 Fwy in North Hills
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
Keep safety in mind when celebrating July Fourth
Video: Naked man slaps Houston cop, gets tased
SoCal kids sworn in as citizens in time for July 4
Suspect in custody after standoff with LAPD in Little Tokyo
Cal Poly student crowned Miss California
Show More
Man guilty of manslaughter in death of Fox executive
Mosquitoes that can transmit Zika found in Pasadena
Man in custody after rescue operation in Hawthorne
2 aboard plane that crashed on 405 Fwy identified
Calif. secretary of state criticizes president's election commission
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos