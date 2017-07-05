Security guard, several people get in fight at Santa Monica McDonald's

A fight broke out between a few people and a security guard at a Santa Monica McDonald's early Wednesday morning, and it was all captured on video.The fight happened at the McDonald's on 2nd and Colorado streets around 5 a.m., according to the witness who recorded the incident.The witness said fights happen often at the location and many homeless people sleep in the area.The fight the person recorded involved customers who were drinking beer inside the restaurant but who had not purchased food, according to the witness. They said the security guard went up to the group, asking them to leave because they were loitering.A fight broke out, with a man repeatedly punching the security guard. It appeared some people tried to stop the fight, but the men continued to pummel the guard.At one point, a man is seen using a chair to hit one of the men fighting the guard and they end up falling through the front doors into the parking lot.Authorities eventually arrived to break up the fight. It was unclear if anyone was arrested.