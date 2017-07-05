NEWS

Security guard, several people get in fight at Santa Monica McDonald's

A security guard and man fight inside a Santa Monica McDonald's in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (KABC)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fight broke out between a few people and a security guard at a Santa Monica McDonald's early Wednesday morning, and it was all captured on video.

The fight happened at the McDonald's on 2nd and Colorado streets around 5 a.m., according to the witness who recorded the incident.

The witness said fights happen often at the location and many homeless people sleep in the area.

The fight the person recorded involved customers who were drinking beer inside the restaurant but who had not purchased food, according to the witness. They said the security guard went up to the group, asking them to leave because they were loitering.


A fight broke out, with a man repeatedly punching the security guard. It appeared some people tried to stop the fight, but the men continued to pummel the guard.

At one point, a man is seen using a chair to hit one of the men fighting the guard and they end up falling through the front doors into the parking lot.

Authorities eventually arrived to break up the fight. It was unclear if anyone was arrested.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfightcellphonemcdonald'ssecuritySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Congressman apologizes for recording video in Auschwitz gas chamber
Trump set to give major speech at historic Warsaw Square
West Hollywood deputies investigating woman's death
Killer denied parole in brutal 1977 murder of SoCal couple
More News
Top Stories
Critical blood shortage prompts CHLA call for donors
West Hollywood deputies investigating woman's death
Killer denied parole in brutal 1977 murder of SoCal couple
Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids in hot car
SoCal animal shelters busy with owners looking for runaway pets
Rob Kardashian posts nude photos of Blac Chyna in latest feud
OC Sheriff Hutchens testifies about alleged jailhouse snitch program
Show More
Dog killed in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City
Brush fire scorches 53 acres in San Clemente
3 kids injured in San Bernardino fireworks blast
Thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks seized all over SoCal
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos