Several tenants escape massive inferno at South Los Angeles home

None of the occupants of a South Los Angeles home were injured Friday, March 3, 2017, after the structure erupted in flames. (Loudlabs)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
Several tenants scrambled to safety after a massive fire erupted early Friday morning at a two-story home in South Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a house in the 1400 block of 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A neighbor who helped some of the home's 11 residents escape said three youngsters made their way out through windows.

"A little kid had (come) partially through the window," said the neighbor, who gave his name only as Raymond, "so I took him out and asked if there was anybody else. Then another little kid pushed him out, and there was a girl there -- she was in the fourth or fifth grade. She went ahead and helped me get out. I asked if there was anybody else and she said no."

Maria Elmas lived in the home with her husband and their three children, ages 2, 5 and 9. She recalled that when she said that the house was on fire, her young daughter screamed.

Resident Alvaro Piche said he "though I was going to die."

"This feels like a blessing that I got out," he added.

Thirty-six firefighters extinguished the inferno in 29 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was assisting those who were displaced by the incident.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
