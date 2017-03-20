NEWS

Shots fired at LA County sheriff's station in Temple City

Authorities respond to a reported shooting at the Temple City Sheriff's Station on Las Tunas Drive on Monday, March 20, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials were surrounding the Temple City Sheriff's Station after a man opened fire at station personnel Monday morning, authorities said.

L.A. County sheriff's officials said an unidentified man fired shots about 7:15 a.m. at the station in the 8800 block of Las Tunas Drive.

They said no deputies were injured in the gunfire but urged residents to stay away.


The LASD Special Enforcement Bureau Special Weapons Team responded and a flashbang was deployed.

Armored vehicles and groups of law enforcement officials were seen surrounding a dark SUV at the station's parking lot. It was unclear whether any suspects were inside.


Las Tunas Drive was closed between Rosemead Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newsshootingpolice shootingdeputy-involved shootingTemple CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Gorsuch called on to represent all Americans in confirmation hearing
FBI head has 'no information' backing Trump's wiretap claims
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen: Police
Baltimore police search for suspect in firebombing that killed 2 and injured 6
More News
Top Stories
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump campaign, Comey says
2 detained in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
Suspect injured in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting
Toll lanes to open on 91 Fwy Monday morning in Corona
Teen to give most of $500,000 lottery prize to parents
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
Show More
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
Happy Day of Happiness!
UCLA advances to Sweet 16 in 79-67 win over Cincinnati
Man found shot to death in Lawndale
Investigation underway after little girl found unresponsive in Victorville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos