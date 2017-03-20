03/1/20/17 at approx. 7:15 a.m. - Shots fired at @TEMLASD Station, 8800 blk of Las Tunas Dr. #TempleCity, No deps injured. Pls Stay AWAY! — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 20, 2017

TEMPLE CITY UPDATE: Las Tunas Dr closed between Rosemead Blvd/Muscatel Ave after man opens fire at LASD station https://t.co/yueskSVc4d pic.twitter.com/HMIo4mFRzG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 20, 2017

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials were surrounding the Temple City Sheriff's Station after a man opened fire at station personnel Monday morning, authorities said.L.A. County sheriff's officials said an unidentified man fired shots about 7:15 a.m. at the station in the 8800 block of Las Tunas Drive.They said no deputies were injured in the gunfire but urged residents to stay away.The LASD Special Enforcement Bureau Special Weapons Team responded and a flashbang was deployed.Armored vehicles and groups of law enforcement officials were seen surrounding a dark SUV at the station's parking lot. It was unclear whether any suspects were inside.Las Tunas Drive was closed between Rosemead Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue as the investigation continued.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS.