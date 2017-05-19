NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Rancho Cucamonga woman, 83, who's been missing for 1 week

A silver alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman who has been missing for a week. (KABC)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A silver alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman who has been missing for a week.

Kris Greening said he last spoke with his grandmother, Mary Curwick, a week ago on the phone right after she didn't show up for a planned lunch date.

"Completely out of character and I checked with her, asked her if she was hurt, if there's been a car accident or anything like that. 'No, I'm fine.' She wouldn't elaborate what had happened. I knew she got lost, she's had issues with driving before," he said.

But three days later, her neighbors noticed something strange. The door to her apartment was left wide open and she was nowhere in sight. That's when she was reported missing.

Her family has passed out fliers and her car was spotted in San Pedro last weekend. Her credit card has been used in several Southern California cities. For a while, Greening thought she had been abducted.

But then surveillance video from inside a gas station in Blythe showed Curwick right before trying to use her credit card.

"She's limping, moving very slow, looks like she's going to fall over, very confused, she's holding her head," Greening said.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play. They said she may have dementia even though she has not been diagnosed.

She is believed to be driving a black 2003 Ford Fiesta. She told the clerk at the Blythe gas station that she was heading to Palm Springs. But she may have also been spotted in Kingman, Arizona.

Anyone who has seen Curwick is urged to call the Silver Alert Hotline at (866) 346-7632.
