A car went over the side of the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley, sparking a small brush fire and snarling traffic Saturday night.The blaze was reported around 8:54 p.m., according to fire officials. The car went over the freeway between the Kuehner Drive and Rocky Peak exits.The 2-acre fire moved up the hillside with light brush fueling it toward a rocky terrain. Two helicopters were called in to do water drops.It was unclear if the driver was hurt or why they went over the side of the freeway.