  • BREAKING NEWS Firefighters battle brush fire in Simi Valley - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Single-car crash over side of 118 Freeway sparks fire in Simi Valley hillsides

A brush fire burns in the hillsides of Simi Valley after a single-car crash on the side of the 118 Freeway sparked the blaze on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (KABC)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A car went over the side of the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley, sparking a small brush fire and snarling traffic Saturday night.

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters work to put out blaze in Simi Valley hillsides

The blaze was reported around 8:54 p.m., according to fire officials. The car went over the freeway between the Kuehner Drive and Rocky Peak exits.

The 2-acre fire moved up the hillside with light brush fueling it toward a rocky terrain. Two helicopters were called in to do water drops.

It was unclear if the driver was hurt or why they went over the side of the freeway.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfirecar crashfreewaytraffic delaySimi ValleyVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teens thank rescuers who saved them after car fell down Chatsworth cliff
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
Lake Cachuma wildfire spreads to more than 17K acres
Trump team sending mixed messages on Qatar and Gulf crisis
More News
Top Stories
Teens thank rescuers who saved them after car fell down Chatsworth cliff
Trump demonstrations invade Hollywood Boulevard
McConnell defers GOP health care bill vote due to McCain surgery
Woman hired to work at Lancaster home found dead
Lake Cachuma wildfire spreads to more than 17K acres
Glendale holds annual Cruise Night event
CA man sentenced to 16 years in jail for killing 21 cats
Show More
'Aladdin' cast for live-action adaptation revealed
Firework explodes in teens' hands at Arcadia park; 1 severely hurt
Large piece of scrap metal crushes van, driver survives
Teen, man hospitalized in Pasadena shooting
Suspect leads CHP on high-speed chase through LA County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos