NEWS

20 to 25 acre brush fire burns in Castaic

Firefighters battled a blaze in Castaic on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (KABC)

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a 20 to 25-acre wildfire burning along Interstate 5 at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic Saturday afternoon.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down, while the northbound lanes remained open, but were slow.

The fire started around 4 p.m. in light to medium brush, authorities said. It quickly doubled in size and impacted nearby power lines.

Water-dropping helicopters were called in and fire crews expect to be there overnight to fully contain the blaze. As of 7 p.m., 30 percent of the fire had been contained.

Two injuries were reported: an inmate in one of the crews suffered a minor injury and a firefighter had heat exhaustion.
Related Topics:
newsbrush firewildfireCastaicLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
6 killed in London attacks along with 3 suspects, police say
6 killed, 3 suspects dead after 'terrorist incidents' in London
President Trump pushes travel ban after London 'terrorist incidents'
31 displaced after fire at North Hollywood apartment building
More News
Top Stories
6 killed in London attacks along with 3 suspects, police say
Mother of 2 killed in suspected robbery at Alhambra hotel
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
Firefighter critically injured in fall from ladder in downtown LA
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in Kern County
Security footage reveals methodical gunman in casino attack
31 displaced after fire at North Hollywood apartment building
Show More
Bill Maher apologizes for using racial slur on 'Real Time'
Jogger assaulted amid search for suspect in similar attack
1 killed, several others wounded in South LA shootings, police say
Hollywood Bowl beefs up security as terrorism scares linger
Man sues Beverly Hills spa after contracting MRSA
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos