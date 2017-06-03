Firefighters battled a 20 to 25-acre wildfire burning along Interstate 5 at Lake Hughes Road in Castaic Saturday afternoon.The southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down, while the northbound lanes remained open, but were slow.The fire started around 4 p.m. in light to medium brush, authorities said. It quickly doubled in size and impacted nearby power lines.Water-dropping helicopters were called in and fire crews expect to be there overnight to fully contain the blaze. As of 7 p.m., 30 percent of the fire had been contained.Two injuries were reported: an inmate in one of the crews suffered a minor injury and a firefighter had heat exhaustion.