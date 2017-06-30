NEWS

Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport; 2 injured

A small airplane has crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday, officials said. (Twitter / dggrfan)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday, officials said.

WATCH LIVE: Coverage of 405 Freeway plane crash

The plane, described by the airport and FAA as a twin-engine Cessna 310, crashed around 9:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

The captain said two people were injured and will be transported by helicopter to a hospital.

A witness described the chaotic aftermath of a plane crash on the 405 Freeway near the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Friday.


The airport, which is located in Santa Ana, posted on Twitter that the plane landed short of the runway. The airport said the airfield is closed to arrivals.

The freeway was shut down in both directions at MacArthur due to the crash debris. The northbound side was reopened around 10 a.m., the airport confirmed on Twitter.


The extent of the injuries were not known.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
