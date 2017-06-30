EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2168188" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the scene of the plane crash shows chaos on the 405 Freeway immediately after impact.

A driver described the moment a small plane clipped his car before the aircraft crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday.

A witness shared video of the fiery aftermath of a plane crash on the 405 Freeway near the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Friday.

The plane involved in the 405 Freeway crash is seen on FlightAware.com.

Two people were injured after a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday, officials said.The plane, described by the airport and FAA as a twin-engine Cessna 310, crashed around 9:30 a.m., Orange County Fire Capt. Larry Kurtz said.The captain said two people aboard the plane - one male and one female - suffered traumatic injuries and were transported by helicopter to a hospital. The Orange County Global Medical Center confirmed it was expecting to receive multiple trauma patients.The plane had departed from John Wayne Airport Friday morning. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot declared an emergency and was trying to return to the airport when the crash occurred, according to the FAA.In a recording of the mayday call from LiveATC.net, the pilot can be heard telling the control tower that he was trying to get a little altitude before saying, "I lost my right engine."The plane only clipped one vehicle as it crashed on the freeway, an official told Eyewitness News, adding that this was "truly remarkable." No one on the ground was injured, and damage to the clipped vehicle was minimal.The driver in that clipped car told Eyewitness that the plane hit the rear end of his truck, which then went out of control."Spun around, had a passenger in there, saw flames all around us, thought at first it was just a big rig that hit us," he said. "Essentially tried to get control of my vehicle, checked my passenger to make sure he was OK, gave each other a hug that we were still alive."Eyewitness News viewer Jose Quinteros captured the crash on video. He told ABC7 that he was driving on the southbound side of the freeway heading home to Santa Ana Friday morning. He noticed a plane that appeared out of control, and that's when he started recording.Witness Cassie Corsaro said immediately after the crash, she saw bystanders rush to the scene."Most of the people were getting out of their cars, running to the scene. I know one guy ran back to his car to grab a bottle of water. Someone needed water. They were doing everything that they could to help the people that were hurt," Corsaro said.The airport, which is located in Santa Ana, posted on Twitter that the plane landed short of the runway. The airfield was temporarily closed to arrivals.The freeway was shut down in both directions at MacArthur due to crash debris. The northbound side was reopened around 10 a.m., the airport confirmed on Twitter.The extent of the injuries were not known. No fatalities were reported.According to records, the last time this plane was in the air was Thursday, when it flew from John Wayne to Ontario, then back to John Wayne.