A Southern California man accused of sexually abusing several children since 1998 has finally been caught, Los Angeles police said.Amador Valencia Santos, also known as "Omar," was arrested Feb. 9.The 57-year-old met the victims through the children's parents. He would gain the trust of the parents, and then invite their kids to spend the night at his home, police said.Authorities said Santos earned the victims' trust by taking them to movies, amusement parks and also playing video games and basketball with them.Santos showed adult pornography to the victims and sexually abused them while they were in his home. According to investigators, the first incident occurred in 1998.Santos was charged for multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and other sex crimes. He is being held on $2.4 million.Prior to Santos' arrest, unidentified children were observed entering his home, police said. Detectives believe there may be additional victims of other unreported incidents.If you have any information about additional victims, you're urged to contact LAPD Detective Segura at (323) 290-2975 or (877) LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.