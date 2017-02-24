NEWS

SoCal man accused of sexually abusing children since 1998 finally arrested

Amador Valencia Santos, also known as 'Omar,' is seen in this booking photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Southern California man accused of sexually abusing several children since 1998 has finally been caught, Los Angeles police said.

Amador Valencia Santos, also known as "Omar," was arrested Feb. 9.

The 57-year-old met the victims through the children's parents. He would gain the trust of the parents, and then invite their kids to spend the night at his home, police said.

Authorities said Santos earned the victims' trust by taking them to movies, amusement parks and also playing video games and basketball with them.

Santos showed adult pornography to the victims and sexually abused them while they were in his home. According to investigators, the first incident occurred in 1998.

Santos was charged for multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and other sex crimes. He is being held on $2.4 million.

Prior to Santos' arrest, unidentified children were observed entering his home, police said. Detectives believe there may be additional victims of other unreported incidents.

If you have any information about additional victims, you're urged to contact LAPD Detective Segura at (323) 290-2975 or (877) LAPD-24-7. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newsarrestchild sex assaultchildrensex crimelapdSouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
This year's Oscars could be the show's most political
Lancaster donut shop employee shoots robbery suspect
Father, son killed in Port Hueneme apartment fire
NoHo 'dreamer' detained over allegations of 'alien smuggling'
Trump renews attacks on media amid news of FBI-White House contact
More News
Top Stories
Father, son killed in Port Hueneme apartment fire
Threat made against Fontana Unified School District school
Lancaster donut shop employee shoots robbery suspect
NoHo 'dreamer' detained over allegations of 'alien smuggling'
Single South Carolina mom's tax return message goes viral
Whittier community rallies behind teacher with stage 4 cancer
ICE ends contract w/ Santa Ana to house detainees at jail
Show More
White House expects Justice crackdown on legalized marijuana
Officials pledge full, impartial probe of off-duty LAPD officer incident
5-year-old killed in Bakersfield drive-by shooting
Watch a cute, rare reptile hatch
LAPD Chief Beck seeks to reassure undocumented immigrants
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos