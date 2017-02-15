A 92-year-old man in South Los Angeles was taken into custody Tuesday evening after allegedly using a shotgun to kill his wife after a fight, police said.The incident happened at a home in the 1700 block of 60th Street around 7 p.m. Officers responded to the location and found the deceased woman, who was in her 70s, inside the house.Investigators said an altercation does not have to result in a homicide."Leave the residence if you can ... just let things settle down," said Los Angeles Police Department Nathan Kouri. "Violence is definitely not the way to solve it. The family's left without a family member."Police said the shotgun was recovered at the scene.The victim and the suspect were the only residents at home at the time of the shooting. A relative had been at the house earlier in the evening but departed before the incident, investigators said.Neither the accused gunman nor the deceased woman was immediately identified by authorities.