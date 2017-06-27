NEWS

South Pasadena father accused of killing son to return to Southern California

Aramazd Andressian Sr. appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A South Pasadena man accused of murdering his 5-year-old son is set to return to Southern California from Las Vegas.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was arrested last week in Vegas, appeared at a hearing Tuesday in court, where it was decided that the 35-year-old would be sent back to the Southland.

He appeared cool, calm and very collected in court, even smiling broadly and laughing at one point during his exchange with the judge.

An exact date for his return was not immediately announced.

Andressian Sr. is charged with killing his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., who vanished more than two months ago.

Authorities believe he killed his son to get back at his ex-wife amid a tumultuous divorce.

Although the boy's body has not been found, detectives and the district attorney's office believe there is enough evidence for a conviction. If convicted as charged, the suspect faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Detectives said the elder Andressian was doing things that were "not consistent with a grieving parent," including changing his appearance and making plans to flee the country.
